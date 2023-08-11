Only Murders in the Building season 3: Did Tobert kill Ben Glenroy?

We certainly think that at this point, Only Murders in the Building season 3 has already introduced a number of possible killers. What makes this all the more complicated? Well, the oh-so-simple fact that technically, Ben Glenroy was taken out twice. It just so happens that he managed to survive the first time.

Is it possible that there are two killers? Sure, just as it is possible that the same person is responsible on both accords. We tend to think that this is a great opportunity to look at a lot of possible killers here, so why not start by taking a look at Tobert for a moment? What does he bring to the table?

Well, we should start here by note that Jesse Williams’ character had more access to Ben to almost anyone. He was shooting a documentary for him prior to his death, so he knew all the skeletons in his closet. He also may have thought that if he died, he’d stand to make more money if he had a significant cut of profits in the project.

Is it possible that there is another secret he is harboring, as well? Well, at one point in the trailer we see him and Mabel at some seemingly-romantic dinner together. It is possible that they are playing each other for information; or, he is making sure that he can cover his tracks.

One thing that we can say is this — after seeing him for so many years on Grey’s Anatomy, it would be really fun to see Jesse take on a different role who was far more nefarious at his core. One way or another, we are going to see more of him throughout season 3; let’s just wait and see what happens, shall we?

Do you think that Tobert could be the killer on Only Murders in the Building season 3?

(Photo: Hulu.)

