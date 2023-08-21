Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 7 promo: Cruz’s decision

As we prepare ourselves for Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 7 on Paramount+ this coming weekend, everything is coming to a head. That’s at least the case for Cruz, who is suddenly facing some of the hardest choices of her entire life.

So what are we looking at here? Well, we know that the character has been tasked with taking down one of the biggest terrorist threats of the past decade, and her getting close to Aaliyah was the best way to ensure that this happened. However, in the process of doing this it’s clear that Aaliyah has fallen for her and on some level, those feelings are reciprocated. Cruz already encouraged her to flee and not take part in the wedding, a move that could ensure the failure of the mission.

This is the hard part of where things now stand: Completing the mission means potentially putting the lives of Aaliyah and herself at risk. This is what she signed up for at the part of this program, but that doesn’t make it easy. In the promo for episode 7, Cruz is reminded of all of this as she faces some of the biggest decisions of her entire life. She’s really the only person who can infiltrate anything at this point, and she has to separate her job from her feelings.

Are there are a lot of othre storylines on Special Ops: Lioness at the moment? Absolutely, but this one has the potential to be the most tragic. It’s also rather different from one we tend to get in a lot of other Taylor Sheridan shows; sure, we have had some surprise romances here and there, like the first season of 1883. However, the stakes with this one are sky-high, especially since Cruz knows what probably awaits Aaliyah if the mission is successful and she can’t help her along the way.

There are only two episodes left. With that, be prepared for anything and for a number of other big-time twists.

