Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 6: Aaliyah, Cruz love story?

Who would’ve thought that at this point in Special Ops: Lioness season 1, the most captivating story would be the one with Aaliyah and Cruz? Think about it — this is not the storyline on the Paramount+ show that really emphasizes star power. Instead, this feels more and more like a heartbreaking, Shakespearean-esque love story that shows that Cruz gets invested to the people she’s assigned to watch — even to a point where it gets messy.

The idea here is that Aaliyah is an “in” to a really complicated world, and one that will allow Joe, Kaitlyn, and everyone back within the organization to achieve many of their goals. We do think that Cruz has proven herself to be very successful in infiltrating this inner circle, as she is very believable as someone close to Aaliyah.

Now, is she in love with her? That is where things are complicated, as it is pretty clear that Aaliyah is in love with Cruz. Even before the end of the episode, it felt that way as they spent a good stretch of time together, watched sad movies, and talked about her upcoming wedding. She lamented never feeling true love, especially with her wedding coming up in the relatively near future. Cruz told her she could try and leave, but the ramifications of that are severe.

At this point, we think that Aaliyah looks at Cruz as this opportunity to experience something that she will not feel through the remainder of her life. At the same time, Cruz does feel something back, and there may be more of herself within her undercover persona than she ever first cared to admit. This sets up some really interesting stuff over the final two episodes.

Do we think that Cruz will get out of this situation alive at the end of the season? Most likely, be we’re afraid already of what could happen along the way.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Special Ops: Lioness right now, including other episode 7 chatter

What did you think about the overall events of Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates coming soon.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







