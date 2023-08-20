Only Murders in the Building season 3: ‘Stay away from her?’

There are a lot of great mysteries we’ve seen so far in Only Murders in the Building season 3, with the death of Ben of course topping the list.

However, can’t you say at this point that there are some other interesting questions floating around out there? We would say so, with a big one being what Charles said to Ben at the end of the season 2 finale. What does “stay away from her” really mean?

Well, first and foremost, we should go ahead and say that this may hold a big key to why Paul Rudd’s character died in the first place — even if Charles is not responsible, and we doubt that he was. It suggests that there was a serious issue between Ben and someone. Is it Loretta? That is the most obvious read, given that Ben called her a “snake” after he survived the near-death experience at the opening of the play. Yet, there are some other theories out there, including Kimber (who he had some sort of romantic tryst with).

Could it be Mabel? We doubt it, given that Selena Gomez’s character still has good enough memories of Girl Cop to envision Ben’s old character in a conversation with her. Another theory out there is that it is Lucy, and maybe Ben is her new stepfather. However, we’ve yet to see any confirmation that this character is returning this season; it is just something fun to think about.

We do hope that we get an answer to this key piece of dialogue either in episode 4 or some other point after that; after all, you can argue that it sets the foundation for everything coming after the fact. We still have a feeling that the true motive of the killer isn’t quite known as of yet.

Who do you think the “her” is in Charles’ iconic Only Murders in the Building line?

