Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 4: More songs?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 4 arrive on Hulu soon, will we see more music to go along with it? Is this really too much to ask at the end of the day?

Well, the first thing that we should say here is that the show has gone all-out with their whole idea of turning Death Rattle into something stuffed full of song-and-dance numbers — and, of course, we know Oliver Putnam is thrilled for it. We’ve already had a chance to see Meryl Streep belt out a showstopper, so are some more coming soon?

Well, we should note that there is a reason why so many people in the cast have Broadway experience on some level. Even Jesse Williams, who is better known for being on Grey’s Anatomy, was a part of Take Me Out not that long ago. His character isn’t in the play, but it’s still interesting.

What we are getting at here in the end is pretty simple: We do tend to think that a few more musical numbers are coming. We don’t necessarily think that we’re going to be seeing them all over the place, since the big focus at the start of the show is still the death of Ben Glenroy. There are already a ton of suspects out there, and we do tend to think that a few others could rise to the forefront before we get to the end of episode 4.

For now, we are meant to have some big questions when it comes to Kimber … but who knows if we will be feeling that way when we get around to one week from now?

