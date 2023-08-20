The Golden Bachelor premiere date: Where is it at ABC?

We know that there has been so much hype and enthusiasm surrounding The Golden Bachelor with Gerry Turner and understandably so. However, there are still some important questions that remain.

Take, for example, this one: Why have we not received an actual premiere date for the show just yet? What in the world is going on here?

Well, we don’t think this is a situation where ABC is going to make you wait that much longer in order to learn it. As strange as it may seem, the truth here is that they have not actually revealed the start dates for a number of their fall shows. They are keeping all their cards close to the vest, and we tend to think that we’re going to have a chance to hear about this at some point over the live The Bachelorette finale on Monday. The same probably goes for Bachelor in Paradise.

Gerry’s season of The Golden Bachelor is currently in production, and obviously we hope that this is a really fun time. This is an idea that the network first floated out there years ago and on paper, it could be either really fun or incredibly sweet. It’s also just tough since it’s never been done in this sort of way, and you have to worry that older contestants may not be as willing to go along with the more ridiculous parts of the “process.”

For now, our feeling is that this show is going to surface at some point in October — if it comes before that, we’ll consider it a surprise. ABC and the producers still need some time to edit together the episodes! These don’t just turn around and are ready to air in a matter of minutes.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

