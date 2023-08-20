When Calls the Heart season 10: Rosemary & Lee’s baby name

What did Rosemary and Lee name their baby on When Calls the Heart season 10? Entering tonight’s episode, this is the question that so many people out there will understandably have!

For the bulk of the season so far, we know that this has been one of the most important storylines and in all honesty, we do not see that changing at some point in the relatively near future. After all, consider a number of different factors for the time being, including the various stresses and joys that come with being a new parent. (We imagine that the two of them are going to be sleep-deprived for some time!)

Entering this big episode, one of the things that we certainly did anticipate is that we were going to see the two choose a name for their baby that suited the two of them and even had some sort of connection to either their past or people that they care about. This is a way for the writers to get you all the more invested in this new addition immediately, not that we imagined that this would be a challenge for anyone out there.

Throughout the entire process, we knew that most of Hope Valley would be at their side — this is the nature of this community, and they all do have a tendency to be there for each other, really no matter what is happening around them.

So what did we learn tonight?

We are going to have more info as the episode progresses, so refresh this page!

Did you have any predictions for Rosemary and Lee’s baby name entering this When Calls the Heart season 10 episode tonight?

