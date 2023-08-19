When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 4: Lucas’ fatherhood story

We know that there has been a lot said on When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 4 when it comes to Rosemary, and understandably so. She is about to become a mother! This is a huge, transformative moment in her life, and we are very-much eager to see how the writers tackle that.

With that being said, we do want to go ahead and note that there is some other really important stuff happening over the course of this episode, as well, especially for Chris McNally as Lucas. After all, we’re going to see more of a story about him working to be there for Little Jack, who will start to have questions about his late father as he starts to grow older.

Sometimes, it can be hard to step into this sort of position as a father figure, especially when you battle insecurities as to whether or not you will be enough. Luckily, we know that Lucas is more than capable of it, as he is a smart, caring person who knows how to display love for others. He has done that time and time again for both Elizabeth and Little Jack already. They are his family, and we imagine there are more moments to come for all of them throughout this season.

As for one of the reasons why Lucas will be around Little Jack specifically, let’s just say that this has a good bit to do with Elizabeth needing to be by Rosemary’s side as she and Lee become parents. This allows her fiance the chance to step up and take this particular spotlight.

For those curious, we are 100% prepared to get hit in the feels many times over during this episode. We’d honestly be shocked if that didn’t happen.

