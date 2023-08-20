World on Fire season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at BBC One?

Following the big season 2 finale today, can you expect a World on Fire season 3 to happen on BBC One down the road? Or, is this going to be it for the historical drama?

Now, we should start off here by saying that we’ve been worried about the future of this series for a good while now, and for honestly what feels like a pretty sensible reason. Just remember for a moment that there is a pretty finite story that can be told here, and you don’t want to just stretch out the events of World War II to the extent that nothing happens in certain episodes.

With that being said, we have gotten the indication for a good while now that there is still enough story here to be told for a season 3, and it really comes down to whether the British network wants to make that happen. For now, we are fairly optimistic.

First and foremost, go ahead and remember this — BBC One in general has taken a real liking to shows in this sort of genre, let alone all period pieces in general. They have no problem seeing certain stories through, and we tend to think that they like that there is a certain educational component here when it comes to showing how so many people tried to survive and fight during such a moment in history.

Provided that we do get a renewal…

Don’t expect season 3 to be coming back in the immediate future. World on Fire as a series is not something to be rushed, as you want to make sure that events are accurate and that the drama is top-tier. If we are waiting until 2025 in order to see whatever is coming up next, we honestly do not see any problem with that at all. Instead, we are absolutely of the belief that good things come to those who wait, no matter how long the waiting lasts.

