Only Murders in the Building season 3: Are there two ‘killers’?

One of the things that is so fun about discussing Only Murders in the Building season 3 is that in many ways, the producers have created double trouble. Not only do we have the mystery of who killed Ben Glenroy to dive into here, but you are adding on top of this the fact that there was an attempted murder beforehand at the play.

Basically, we are in a spot now where there are two separate incidents at the heart of this mystery, and both are important in their own way. Even if Ben survived the first, there is still evidence to compile. Whoever did this clearly did not think it through enough, as Ben was not only able to survive, but get out of the hospital in a short period of time. That may have caused them to act rather impulsively and commit the crime that we saw with the elevator shaft.

The easy assumption to make here, of course, is that both of these acts are done by just one person … but what if that’s not the case? Could there actually be a pair of different people responsible for what transpired? Sure, it may sound crazy on paper, but let’s dive deeper on it for a moment.

Consider this idea — it is possible that the second murderer had a brief feeling of relief when they thought that Paul Rudd’s character was dead following the play. There are clearly a ton of people who all have a motive to want to commit the act, so we have to consider a possibility that they got inspired. Then, when he came “back from the dead,” they realized that they had to spring their own plan into action and took the guy out.

Is there a chance that two people were in cahoots from the start? Sure, but for humor’s sake, we almost like it better if both parties were acting on their own.

