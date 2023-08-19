Special Ops: Lioness season 2: Who is eager to come back?

For everyone out there who is wondering, there are a few episodes left in Special Ops: Lioness season 1. What happens after that? Well, there will be some sort of lengthy hiatus where we sit around and collectively wonder whether or not there will be something more on the other side.

Do we want to see another chapter? We don’t have to get super-cryptic here — absolutely we do! There is so much potential within the world of this Taylor Sheridan show, from the Lioness program itself to some of the main characters.

Of course, a lot of this will just come down to what Paramount+ wants to do, but we can at least tell you that one of the main players is very-much eager to come back for more. Speaking to The Wrap prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, here is what Michael Kelly had to say on the subject:

Oh my god, 100%. There goes my negotiating power. But yes, I would be honored and thrilled, as I was to do the first season. There’s a scene that I had with Jennifer Ehle, Bruce McGill, Morgan Freeman, Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman, all of us at a table with the weight of the world on our shoulders on this long conference table, and we’re all just going at it back and forth. Are you kidding me? As an actor, I was just like, “You got to be kidding.” It’s one of those pinch me moments where you’re just like, “Wow!” And this is TV. It blows my mind, man. It blows my mind where we’ve come with television or quote unquote television.

It is possible we may not learn about the show’s future until the other side of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but for the time being, we are very much optimistic. Sheridan has proven himself more than capable of producing hit after hit. Beyond just that, we know that the initial viewership for Lioness has been incredibly strong. Why back away now?

