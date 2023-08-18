Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 6 spoilers: A confrontation

This weekend on Paramount+ you are going to have a chance to see Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 6. The title here is “The Lie is the Truth” and of course, we are expecting a lot of drama to transpire here.

After all, just think about the stakes here! Based on the end of episode 5, it seems as though Cruz is about to dive head-first back into her undercover mission, which certainly comes with its fair share of risks. She is doing what she thinks is best, but anything could happen to her at any point. Also, if something goes wrong, will anyone be able to pull her out?

Here is another problem — Joe has her own challenges on the outside. Some of those are tied to her daughter, whereas some other ones have to do with what is happening for her and Kaitlyn collectively. We tend to think that the show still have a few surprises ahead with these characters, and we’re eager to learn more about them.

Want to learn a little more about what lies ahead? Then check out the full Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

Joe’s team confront a threat. Additionally, Kaitlyn and Joe are scolded during a debrief.

Now, where is the story going to go here long term? There are only two episodes left after this one, so we think it goes without saying that everything will continue to escalate and get increasingly dangerous. We do think that the arc with Cruz’s mission will probably be tied together at the end of the season. Do we think there’s a good chance at a season 2 down the road? We certainly hope so, but that could be an entirely different mission … one we are excited about down the road.

