Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 6 promo: Will Cruz die?

As we start to get ourselves prepared to see Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 6 on Paramount+ this weekend, let’s just say that things are about to become even more chaotic than they have already been.

What’s the evidence for that? Well, that is really not that hard to figure out! Based on a newly-released promo for this upcoming installment, Joe may realize that in order to take down a high-value target, everyone may be forced to pull out all the stops. That includes potential casualties … including Cruz.

Judging from the end of episode 5, Cruz is going to be throwing herself back undercover when an opportunity presents itself. That will allow her, per Kaitlyn, to be “closer than they’ve ever been” when it comes to completing the mission. All of that is great, but is this program more about protecting the operatives or getting results? This could be one of the big ethical questions that you have to think about in advance here…

For us personally, we still have a hard time thinking that we are going to see Cruz die, mostly because she is one of the most important point-of-view characters within the entire story. Do they want us to be worried about the possibility? There is no denying that! After all, one of the goals for a series like this is to keep the stakes high; it has been that way from the beginning, so why think that it is going to change now? It creates a better sense of suspense as you do get closer and closer to the finale.

After all, it is worth remembering that this is not a super-long season … we are goin to be near the home stretch of the story sooner rather than later, as crazy as that may appear.

