Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 6: ‘The Lie Is the Truth’

Want to learn a little more about Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 6 prior to it airing on Paramount+ next week? Of course, there is a lot we can say!

Where do we start? Well, the natural place is noting the title here of “The Lie Is the Truth,” which suggests that we could be seeing all sorts of double-dealing coming up — and really, isn’t that a big part of the fun? If nothing else, we tend to think so!

For the time being, it does feel like this show has no problem taking its time with a number of different stories. Take, for starters, Cruz’s operation — does she really want to head back out to the Hamptons? What else could she stand to gain? We know that she called up Joe at the end of episode 5, but what will the two decide? We know that Joe herself is trying to balance her daughter’s condition with her job, and that is not an easy thing to do. In general, she and Cruz both are still working in order to prove themselves, both for this operation and also for the long-term future. They each are well-aware of the fact that if one thing goes wrong, their lives are in danger … and so are there careers.

There is not an official synopsis as of yet for this Special Ops: Lioness episode and with that, we mostly find ourselves wondering one simple thing: Are we at least going to get longer episodes the rest of the way? This show, at least so far, is rather similar to Mayor of Kingstown in that it leaves you wanting more.

In the end, there are only so many more episodes to go this season … and we do tend to think the biggest surprises are still coming.

