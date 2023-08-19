Billions season 7 episode 3 promo: Chuck prepares for battle

Are you prepared to dive head-first into Billions season 7 episode 3? We sure hope so, as the next new episode promises a battle like no other.

After all, consider this: Chuck Rhoades has somehow managed to get his job back and as a result of that, he is carefully planning what he feels is his optimal next move. His primary opponent at this point is the same person it’s been for a while in Mike Prince. What makes this so complicated? Well, think in terms of a couple of different factors that are considered in the episode 3 promo.

First and foremost, remember for a moment here that Prince is actively running for President of the United States. Chuck has to tread carefully at this point, knowing that one misstep may make it seem as though he is pursuing this for some sort of political reason, regardless of whether or not that is true. Given that there will be a lot of people scrutinizing Prince’s past already, there is a chance that he will find himself being able to access more information than he was able to previously.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s also issue a reminder here that Prince was not easy to take down even before all of this started with the Presidential run. That is still a factor, and we certainly think that Paul Giamatti’s character is well-aware of that.

In theory, could you argue that he will have the support of Taylor, Wendy, or Wags under certain circumstances? Sure, but Bobby’s advice to some of them complicates it. It may actually benefit the three of them to help Prince win the election, mostly since that will get him out of their hair and open the door for them to start to pursue some other things.

