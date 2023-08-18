Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Nomination talk; Jag’s mistake

Before we get into the latest edition of Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers, let’s just say that we are surprised, yet again, to be here talking about Reilly. How does it ever stop? She has managed to be the focal point of the show for over the past two weeks.

Well, here’s the thing: There are people in the house acting like she was vanquished off the edge of the planet. Also, we know now that Jag completely tanked much of his game in a last-ditch effort to try and save her last night.

Here’s a quick summary about it — right before the eviction vote, Jag apparently was going up to people on all sides and acting as though Reilly had the numbers to stay. Eventually both sides of the house talked, realized he was lying, and now Felicia is really frustrated with him and wants him on the block. Heck, we don’t think she would mind if he gets evicted. We tend to think that Cirie and Izzy would rather Cameron go if these two remain the nominees past the Veto Ceremony.

Still, though, the actual target here remains Hisam and luckily, he seems to be blissfully unaware of that very fact. Is he actually the right target for Felicia? It’s funny since he’s a huge target that the Professors can hide behind. However, at the same time he’s shown to be a huge competition threat and his arrogance in the game rubs people the wrong way. Is he a good villain? Sure, and that’s way him staying isn’t the worst thing — his demise will be fun no matter when it happens.

