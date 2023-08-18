Billions season 7 episode 2: Is Axe heading back to New York?

Throughout most of Billions season 7 episode 2, we sat back with one simple hope more so than any other. We wanted to have a chance to see Bobby Axelrod’s new life, and some of the exact tricks that he’s been up to. This is a guy who isn’t all that different from who he was in America, at least in that he’s still an opportunist. He’ll take risks, but this is where things are a little bit different: He recognizes further the challenge that comes with having Chuck Rhoades in his life.

At the end of the day, Bobby realized that he doesn’t want to go back to New York City. Why? He knew that Chuck would be relentless and felt no need to expose himself to that again. Because of this, he tried his best to sell Wags, Taylor, and Wendy on a different approach — stay overseas and with that, they could work with him there. With that, they could do things and operate in ways that were quite cumbersome back in America.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t do that — especially with the problems that they have right now with Mike Prince. Here is where Axe came out of left field with what feels, at least on paper, like a pretty brilliant idea: Just help the guy get elected President. If that happens, he gets out of their hair, at least in terms of the direct day-to-day operations. That still won’t be that easy, given the fact that Prince is running as an independent and has plenty of skeletons that could come out at just about any time.

So is this the end for Damian Lewis on season 7? We understand if you have that question, but the simple answer here is no. We do tend to think that you are going to have a chance to see him again, and the question here is when more so than if.

