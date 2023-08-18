Winning Time season 2 episode 3 preview: Why so quiet?

This weekend on HBO you are going to have a chance to see Winning Time season 2 episode 3, and 100% there are reasons to be excited. At the same time, though, we also tend to think that there are some reasons for some other questions at the same time.

Take, for example, simply this: Is enough being done to hype up what’s ahead? We’re surprised that we aren’t seeing more promos or sneak peeks regularly distributed, especially when you consider what is at the center of episode 3: Larry Bird. Every superstar needs a great rival, and this is what he is to Larry Bird. In order to care about the rivalry, you have to understand the opposition.

So why isn’t the show getting a larger platform at this point? Despite being really strong through two episodes, we do think the controversy surrounding season 1 spooked some viewers. Also, the Lakers in general probably do steer some away; if you hate the team or don’t care about basketball, you may not be inclined to watch.

Then, you also have to go in here and throw the writers and actors’ strike in here. We would argue that season 2 of Winning Time is one of the first, big-time shows that has been hampered severely by some of this. You could argue that the same could be said for Billions or The Chi over on Showtime, but they are both so far into their runs that they have a pretty specific audience already. That cannot quite be said here.

If you love Winning Time, keep watching it — and, be sure you recommend it to your friends! This is going to be the only way that things keep going, and we do hope that they do for quite some time moving forward.

