Is Saturday Night Live new tonight over on NBC? It has been now around four months since we last saw the sketch show on the air. That is a long time, and absolutely this is set up to be one of the longer hiatuses that we’ve ever seen here.

Well, without further ado, this does bring us back to the bad news: There is no new installment coming up tonight. Why is that? Well, the answer is not that complicated, as it is a simple function of the fact that the writers and actors remain on strike. While we have seen some pieces of evidence that there are negotiations going on behind the scenes with the WGA and the governing body of streamers and studios known as the AMPTP, that does not mean that a deal is imminent. It could still be weeks or even months before we see anything take a significant step forward here.

Now, let’s get to raising the next all-important question: Is anyone behind the scenes at Saturday Night Live even thinking about the next season at the moment? Well, you could argue that people may at least have some ideas stored in their head, though they can’t exactly write them during the strike. We tend to think that everyone is actively aware that when they get back to work, it is full-steam ahead. That has always been the way that this particular world works, so why would we think that it is going to be altogether different now? That’s just not something that makes a lot of sense.

Hopefully, soon after the strikes are over, we’re going to have a chance to get a premiere date and an update on the cast. We’d like to see the series back in October — because of its quick turnaround, it can get back on the air earlier than other shows and that’s one thing that can work to its benefit.

Also, we hope that a host gets announced almost immediately after the date is. We could use more good buzz.

