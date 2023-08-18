The Afterparty season 2 episode 8 spoilers: Feng’s major motive

As we prepare to see The Afterparty season 2 episode 8 over on Apple TV+, there are a lot of different things to think over! Take, for example, what exactly is going on when it comes to Feng. We know that Ken Jeong is an actor known for playing silly and enthusiastic parts, but this time around, his backstory is rather simple.

Just remember what we learned through Ulysses’ story in episode 7. At the end of that installment, we ended up learning that Feng had a pretty clear motive to do away with his future son-in-law Edgar. After all, he was able to figure out about Ulysses and Vivian’s affair and within that, the possibility that Grace may not actually be his daughter. This is such a personal motive for him to commit this sort of act, but it is definitely something that exists within the realm of possibility on this show. Clearly, we are talking about someone here with a lot of rage and pain, and they do whatever they can to act on some of that.

So now that we’ve spelled all of that out, would murdering Edgar really accomplish that much? He’s raised Grace her entire life, and we tend to think that she would love him no matter who her true father was. If Feng is somehow responsible for what happened, then we tend to think that his murder plan would have to be pretty meticulous and complicated.

We just know this — we could be in for a story that tears the entirety of Zoe’s family wide open, but also introduces even more motives than we actually know.

On the other side here, there are only two episodes left beyond this one. If it’s not Feng who is responsible for Edgar’s death, we better get more clues and absolutely in the near future.

