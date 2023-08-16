The Afterparty season 2 episode 8 spoilers: The story of ‘Feng’

Next week on Apple TV+ you’re going to have a chance to see The Afterparty season 2 episode 8 — in other words, the story of Feng.

For several weeks now, Ken Jeong’s character is one of the characters we’ve been most interested to learn a little bit more about. After all, he’s someone who has done some shady things since the start of the show, and he could have some reason for the murder that he has hidden from just about everyone else.

As someone who likes to see Ken do new things as a performer, we are certainly psyched to see what happens here — even if there are a few shocking twists along the way.

To get a few more specifics, including the style in which Feng’s story will be told, we suggest that you check out the full season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

Zoe’s father reluctantly agrees to sit down with her, Aniq, and Danner as they review found-footage style videos from the weekend.

Just from the basis of that alone, we are going to have a chance here to see a story that feels a little more scattershot than anything before. Feng may have some explaining to do — does this make him a killer? No, but at the same time, there are a few things about him that he has likely kept to himself. One of the biggest ones at the moment is that he hated the idea that Edgar knows about the affair Vivian and Ulysses had for a lengthy period of time. He also hated anyone thinking that Grace could actually be Ulysses’ child. There was a lot of anger and jealousy bubbling underneath the surface.

The one thing that we know about Feng at the moment is rather simple: He is a hustler. He’s someone who has always gone down his own unique route in his pursuit of success.

