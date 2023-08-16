The Morning Show season 3 premiere: SAG-AFTRA strike impact

We already know that The Morning Show season 3 is less than a month away from its September 13 premiere date, and a major dilemma is starting to loom rather large. What is Apple TV+ planning at present when it comes to promotion here?

Think about it this way — from the very start, one of the primary selling points for the Jennifer Aniston – Reese Witherspoon series was the star power. Anytime you have two performers of this caliber on-screen together, it is going to generate discussion. Also, you would love to see them be part of some sort of extensive promotional tour, and that is alongside Billy Crudup and newcomers for the season like Jon Hamm.

However, we are now a solid month into the SAG-AFTRA strike and still, there is no word on major progress behind the scenes. For those who are not currently aware, actors on strike cannot promote their products, and that could mean a big hit to The Morning Show and its future. This is a series that is one of the crown jewels of the Apple TV+ family, and they have already announced a premiere date. We don’t see them changing it at this point, but they are going to have to get creative and hope that viewers still find it when the premiere streams.

(Of course, wouldn’t it be nice if the strike is over and everyone gets paid what they deserve?)

If you haven’t gotten a good sense of what the upcoming season is about, we suggest that you take a look below at the official synopsis:

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

