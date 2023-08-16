Now that we’ve made it to the other side of The Afterparty season 2 episode 7, there is one thing that we can say with some real confidence: Things are about to be so much messier than ever before.

So what is the real reason we know this? Well, let’s just say that it has a great deal to do, at the end of the day, with what we learned courtesy of Ulysses. Through his own backstory, we have found out that he and Grace / Zoe’s mother Vivian had a long affair while the two were competitive ballroom dancers. Sure, at times things were over-the-top here, but Ulysses ultimately went away and traveled the world once his half-brother Feng learned the truth. He only came back for Grace’s wedding because of a seed Edgar (who deduced the affair) planted in his head: That he might be the father of the bride-to-be.

What is somewhat interesting is that after hearing the story of John Cho’s character, it doesn’t appear as though there is any real motive for him to kill Edgar. He has no apparent history or vendetta against him, unless he is hiding something. The only reason he was messing with a drink at the afterparty was to ensure that he could get his niece’s DNA for a paternity test. He wanted to know, for the sake of himself, if he was the father or not.

Did Feng actually kill Edgar, to preserve some of his family secrets? That’s the motive that he certainly has at the moment, given that he is a prideful man and someone who is still carrying around a great deal of pain and hurt.

So rather than The Afterparty season 2 episode 7 being a story of why Ulysses didn’t kill Edgar, it feels more like the story of why Feng did — and yes, it seems like family affairs and relationships are a huge theme of this season. Remember Grace and Hannah here!

Related – Be sure to get some other news on The Afterparty now and what’s coming up next

What did you think about The Afterparty season 2 episode 7 overall?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







