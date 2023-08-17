Is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds new this week on Paramount+? Are there some more great episodes coming down the road?

There are a number of different subjects (of course!) to get through here, but we should start by noting exactly where things stand, at least for now: There are no more installments coming up the rest of the year. Do we know that there are more coming? Absolutely, but that doesn’t mean that we will get them again anytime soon.

Here is what we can say for now: The SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes will hopefully be resolved at some point over the next several weeks. Whenever we get to the end of the road there (and the people involved are paid exactly what they deserve), we will see things start to take some shape again.

For the time being, our hope is that season 3 will be able to premiere either in late 2024 or early 2025, and continue to bring about some more stories that are imaginative and unique. One of the best things about this particular arm of the Star Trek universe for a long time is that it really has gone all-out in the pursuit of trying to bring you some of the most creative and thoughtful stories possible. It has a lot of the DNA of the original series and The Next Generation, which remains in our mind the crown jewel.

One more important thing to remember here is rather simple: Based on the end of season 3, we are going to have a chance to see Scotty. Who doesn’t want another iconic character in the mix here? We are of the belief that the more of them we have, the better off we will be.

