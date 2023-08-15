Billions season 7 episode 2 trailer: Who is going to win?

As we prepare to see Billions season 7 episode 2 a little later this week, it feels right to set the stage … and remind you that there is so much delicious chaos coming around the corner here.

Before we venture any further here, let’s issue another reminder that Bobby Axelrod’s return to this world could change just about everything moving forward. He has managed to find some new successes for himself outside of his former company, but is he really going to let someone else completely overtake a world that he has built? That is one thing that will be a focus of the road ahead, as multiple characters are going to try and use him to take down Mike Prince once and for all.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see some pleas coming in Axe’s direction, and we do think that he will do whatever he can to cause a certain amount of chaos in Prince’s life. Meanwhile, Chuck Rhoades is (somehow) going to find himself employed again and ready to do more of what he believes he does best: Take down financial bigwigs. He is also going to be taking on Prince, but in his own way. Mike thinks that he is almost invincible with the political campaign that he has currently taken on, and we’ll see more seeds of that sewn in episode 2 and beyond. We don’t think that the writers are going to rush getting us to an endgame here but at the same time, they likely know that we are building towards it. This is something that, at least for now, feels really tough to ignore.

Now, we just hope that there are a few epic twists we have a chance to see here over time! We do think we’ve seen enough of Billions over the years here to know that things do not move in much of a straight line.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Billions now, including a few other details all about what the future could hold

What are you most excited to see on Billions season 7 episode 2, based on what we’ve seen so far?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







