Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 6: Is Sweety dead?

With Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 6 being so close to the finale, we knew that something big had to happen. At the end of tonight’s we saw that via one Clement Mansell taking out Sweety, one of the other most prominent characters on the show.

So what brought us to this particular moment? Let’s just say that it was a number of complicated things, and it also included someone (possibly Maureen Downey?) tipping off Mansell as to what was really going on. He had to figure out exactly how Sweety was double-dealing and with that, he was no apparent use to him anymore.

Of course, how Sweety died is probably going to be about as iconic as anything else. After all, it included a rendition of “Seven Nation Army” by the White Stripes, a boombox, and eventually Sweety getting shot before Clement set the bar on fire. This was all pure chaos, and we did wonder why Sweety didn’t just take off when Boyd Holbrook’s character had his back turned.

Is this going to be the bridge-too-far moment that enables Raylan to take this guy down once and for all? We know better at this point than to say anything with 100% confidence, but we certainly can imagine at this point why a lot of people would feel that way. Clement is someone who has flown too close to the sun at times already, and we have seen Sandy try to push him on multiple occasions to just give up the empire and they can take off together.

At some point, we do think that Clement is going to regret not taking her advice. He is far too arrogant and thinks he has too many running scared for him to ever be figured out. At some point, people are going to come for him — it just remains to be seen if he will be able to see this coming.

What did you think about Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 6, including the death of Sweeny?

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

