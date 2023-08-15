Only Murders in the Building season 3: EP on Grey’s Anatomy nod

As many of you may have caught in Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 3, there was a silly Grey’s Anatomy reference. To be specific, this little nod was thrown out when Loretta (Meryl Streep) got an opportunity to potentially star in some New Orleans-set spin-off about a Burn Unit. Oliver tried at first to forbid her from taking the job, citing her contract. He ended up apologizing and, in the end, Loretta decided to stay with the play / musical anyway. Based on that musical number at the end of episode 3, it is easy to see why she’d want to do that.

Of course, what makes the nod to the ABC medical drama funnier is that Only Murders in the Building has a Grey’s Anatomy alum in the cast this season in Jesse Williams, who plays Tobert.

So what did Jesse have to say about the nod? Speaking to TVLine, showrunner John Hoffman indicates that the actor behind Jackson Avery had a good time to it:

“Jesse was very sweet about that … He was howling [during our Zoom table read] about the reference. And it’s a real homage. I mean, has there been a more successful show than Grey’s Anatomy? What a windfall for an actress [like Loretta] to have that opportunity…. Watching Meryl Streep get excited about that for herself is just a dream.”

Now, of course our question is whether or not Tobert is actually the killer of Ben Glenroy. He sold a story to Mabel in episode 3 that he needed to go back to Ben’s apartment for some footage from his dressing room — which did suggest that someone had visited him right before the start of the play. Who was that? This is a big question that still needs to be answered here! If Tobert knew that the documentary was going to be kaput, or he developed some sort of personal vendetta against Ben, he could have opted to do something about it.

We don’t think that we will get answers on this anytime soon — with that in mind, we’d advise you to be patient. You’re going to need it.

