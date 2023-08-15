Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 3: Kimber the killer?

Tonight on Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 3, of course we hoped for a few more answers about Ben Glenroy’s death. So, what did we learn?

Well, let’s begin here with Tobert. As it turns out, he had a camera recording some footage the night that Ben died, even if he wasn’t present for it. Jesse Williams’ character realized that there is a big story here and with that in mind, he wants to stick around to tell it. That means that he’s certainly not planning to help Mabel or the trio with their podcast. Is he still a possible suspect? We do tend to think so.

Well, here’s a big twist: Mabel was able to actually snatch Tobert’s hard drive. She couldn’t get into it and eventually, the two decided to work together. Within that, they realized that Ben was not alone in his dressing room before his death — someone initially called “sweet” before he claimed that they were “bad” in the end. Is this Kimber? Well, we know that they had some sort of relationship.

What made her all the more suspicious? Well, let’s just say that she doesn’t have a handkerchief.

Is this the end for Loretta?

Well, the character got a job offer that would offer her a big-time TV gig. She clearly wanted to take it, but at the same time, he wanted to enforce the contract on her. Eventually he came around and after a show-stopping performance, she decided to stay.

The risk in her staying, at least at the moment, is rather simple: She could kill Loretta! She did not appear to be altogether keen on just how good she was during said show-stopper…

What did you think about the events of Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 3?

