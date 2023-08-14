Claim to Fame season 2 episode 8 video: A Chris, Gabriel betrayal

We knew entering tonight’s Claim to Fame season 2 episode 8 that there was potential for there to be a TON of drama and now, we’ve seen proof!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak preview for the upcoming episode that gives you a much better insight into the decline of the relationship between Chris and Gabriel, two guys who have been close for the majority of the season. They have shared information and used it to get further in the game together, but we are nearing the end now and because of that, people are getting more cutthroat. This led to Chris showing Gabriel’s clue to Karsyn close to the end of this past episode. She hasn’t figured out what it means as of yet, but we think that she could eventually.

After all, isn’t it clear that Gabriel is related to Nick Cannon? It is to us, but remember that a lot of people have thought in the game all season that he is related to a football player. JR has been convinced that it is Julius Peppers.

Interestingly, Chris felt guilty enough about what he did that he felt the need to tell Gabriel about it later … not realizing that Gabriel already saw him do it! That feels like another layer to the betrayal that he feels. In a way, Gabriel shouldn’t be that surprised since everyone is playing a game, but maybe he thought the two would go to the end and they would fight it out at this point.

What definitely does make things interesting for these two right now is that nobody really has a clear clue who they are related to at present — because of that, there is at least still a chance that they could each make it past the episode. We certainly would not rule that out.

