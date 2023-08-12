Claim to Fame season 2 episode 8: Is Monay now the favorite?

We are just a couple of days away from seeing Claim to Fame season 2 episode 8 arriving on ABC, and it feels like the competition is in a really fascinating spot.

How much so? Well, there are two contestants left who have been reasonably found out at this point: Karsyn is related to Dale Earnhardt, Jr., whereas JR is related to Lil Nas X. These two are likely going to be easy targets because of that. We don’t think that anyone wants to be taken out by a wrong guess so late in the game!

Now, there are three people who the other players are mostly still in the dark about: Monay, Chris, and Gabriel. In the case of the latter, we tend to think that the more his recent clue gets circulated, the more people will realize that he’s tied to Nick Cannon. We honestly think that in between the number of kids on there and also the drum (for Drumline), it’s fairly obvious. Then again, we’ve thought that Chris was obvious and nobody has guessed that yet.

The difference between Chris and Monay, though, is that Chris is someone the other players want out. He is going to be in more danger simply because of that. With all of this, is it easy to say that Monay is the favorite?

If there is one thing going for her above all else right now, it is this: We’re not sure if the other contestants are that familiar with her celebrity relative in JB Smoove. If they were, the Curb Your Enthusiasm clue would’ve been a dead giveaway. So long as she does not end up being a Guesser and guessing someone wrong, we’re getting increasingly confident that at the end of this, she could take home the grand prize.

What do you think is going to happen on the next Claim to Fame season 2 episode?

Do you think that Monay is now the favorite to win? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

