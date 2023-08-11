Claim to Fame season 2 episode 8 video: Is Chris exposed?

As we prepare to see Claim to Fame season 2 episode 8, it feels once again like all eyes are on Chris. Are we surprised? Well, hardly. Remember that he’s been one of the chief strategists for most of the season. Also, people have tried to get him out on multiple occasions and failed.

For those wondering, we still aren’t over the fact that Hugo tried to say that he was Elton John.

Moving into Monday night’s episode, is there a chance that we’re going to be seeing Chris lose one of his last remaining allies in Gabriel? Well, it feels that way! In a desperate move to ensure that he got more info on Gabriel’s clue, he shared it with Karsyn, hoping that the truth was not going to be coming back at some point later on. However, what incentive does Karsyn have to keep that quiet at this point? Her identity is largely out there as Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s daughter and because of that, she really has to paint big targets elsewhere. If she can figure out Chris’ identity with some help, it is only going to help her in the long-term here.

If you head over here, you can see a preview that strongly suggests that Gabriel has found out about some of Chris’ actions. Our guess is that Karsyn must have said something, but we also can’t sit here and say that this (or really anything else for now) is confirmed. All we know is that for the first time, Chris seems to have almost no support and that has to be frustrating.

Of course, none of this matters if he can keep his true identity under wraps. Given that nobody has figured out so far that he is related to Donny Osmond, he may be able to somehow keep this a secret. Pretty nuts, right?

