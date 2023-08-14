Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony preview (day 13)

Welcome to the morning of day 13 in the Big Brother 25 house, one where something is already clear already: Hisam’s massive case of HoH-itis. He claimed that he learned all this stuff from Reilly’s time in power, but did he? It really doesn’t feel that way right now.

After all, consider this: Based on what we’ve seen, it looks like he’s turned more of his reign into a full-on dictatorship, telling everyone his plans within the Professors / that side of the house and then expecting them to go along with it. Some of his “orders” include not making alliances with names with other people, and also looking towards Jag as the next target. We don’t think everyone loves some of his ideas, but it’s tricky.

Namely, it is tricky because she could burn allies in the Professors if she makes Hisam a target. Izzy seems to be on board with it, but that’s just one person! She needs to do more in order to make this happen and not get a lot of blood on her hands.

Is there any chance of a Veto Ceremony surprise?

We doubt it, mostly due to the fact that we’re going to have a hard time thinking that Hisam wants to change his target after looking at Reilly as his primary adversary for most of the week. Nobody has really campaigned for him to even change his mind on what he has already set up. This is not something to really worry about. Instead, it’s going to be all about campaigns over the next little while. Cameron has not done all that much in this department as of yet, but that could change in the days ahead as we close in on the vote.

Related – What is Cirie actually hoping to see today?

What do you expect to see today over the course of Big Brother 25?

