When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 3: Is Henry free?

As we prepared to check out When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 3 on Hallmark Channel, we knew what a big focus was going to be. After all, Rosemary’s baby shower was here! Of course, the whole idea was to make it as much of a surprise as possible, but that’s hard given that Rosemary is pretty aware of what’s going on around her!

In general, much of this installment was really sweet for Rosemary and Lee as the two are getting close to becoming parents. Yet, we know that this episode wasn’t just about the two of them, as we had a chance to see Elizabeth and Lucas prepare more for their upcoming wedding. Think in terms of a cake taste-test! (Now, we want cake — that is the one thing that we know with 100% certainty. What does Erin Krakow’s character want? Think in terms of three tiers and no gold leaf. She still wants to keep things as simple as possible.

Also, we had a big reveal in the end here: Henry is free! Not only that, but he actually ended up creating the hot springs without even knowing it. He may not believe in himself all of the time, but the rest of the town clearly believes in him. The springs may actually be what ends up saving much of the community, as this will end up becoming somewhat of a tourist destination.

While we’re not going to sit here and say that season 10 episode 3 delivered a whole feast of surprises, here’s another reminder that this show doesn’t need to do that week in and week out. Sometimes, the most important thing is simply that we get a great story with some really entertaining characters. Things don’t have to be more ambitious than that all of the time, especially when we know there is a lot to look forward to.

With all of this in mind, we’re ready to just sit back, relax, and be happy for Henry when the dust settles here.

Related – Check out more news on When Calls the Heart, including more on what lies ahead

What did you think overall about the events of When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 3?

Go ahead and share now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming soon.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







