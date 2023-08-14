Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 3: A new ally?

Tonight on Hulu, you are going to get a chance to see Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 3 arrive — want to know more?

First and foremost here, let’s just go ahead and remind you that this one will be pretty darn full of surprises! The title alone is “Grab Your Hankies,” and you can probably think that this is going to make you somewhat emotional … but probably not due to Ben’s death. After all, we don’t get the sense that anyone is going to miss him!

If you haven’t seen the latest Only Murders in the Building synopsis, it sets the stage and introduces what we want to dive further into here:

Oliver races to bring new life to his show as Mabel’s investigation into the actual murder collides with a surprising ally. Charles bonds with the cast, and Loretta proves her voice is invaluable.

So who is this ally going to be? If we had to hand over some big-time guess here, it would probably be Tobert, the new character played by Jesse Williams. Consider this: Given that he is a documentarian, it makes sense that he would shift his project into something about Ben’s death. Heck, there is a case you could make here that he is a possible suspect. After all, isn’t something like this going to send his career to new heights? We would certainly be a little bit wary — but then again, it is possible that Charles, Mabel, and Oliver could use him for information.

If there’s one thing we know about this show, it’s that it can be complicated … and we don’t think that is going to be changing.

