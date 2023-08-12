The Afterparty season 2 episode 7: Did Ulysses kill Edgar?

As many of you may be well-aware already, The Afterparty season 2 episode 7 carries with it the title of “Ulysses,” and we tend to think already that his story will be unique in both style and setting. After all, so far John Cho’s character has been set up as this globe-trotting man of mystery, and we do think that there will be something rather fun that comes out of watching what he was doing prior to the wedding of Grace and Edgar.

We already know that there is a somewhat romantic component to his story … but is it more complicated than anyone would have guessed? Does he also have some sort of history with Edgar?

Well, think back to the premiere for a moment. We learned in this that Edgar (per Sebastian) personally tracked down the “Funcle” to surprise Grace at the wedding. We also see in the photos for “Ulysses” that Edgar has traveled out in a helicopter to, presumably, the same place Ulysses is at. Yet, here’s an interesting twist: What if Sebastian embellished how hard it was to find him? It would be interesting if Ulysses and Edgar had a larger history that would make him want to take the groom out of the picture — beyond just a potential idea that he wasn’t right for Grace, which is always an easy motive. That isn’t enough for him to be the murderer though — it seems like Ulysess hasn’t been around in years. Why would he be so invested in Grace’s life now to kill her soon-to-be husband?

Here is one other interesting thing to consider entering the episode: Ulysess’ own brother Feng does not seem all that thrilled to see him at the wedding. There is clearly something more here to be explored.

Personally, we don’t think that Ulysses is the killer. However, we do think that there is more to his “world traveler” persona than we know, and that both Grace and Zoe were probably shielded from much of it for most of their lives.

Related – Get some more news on The Afterparty, including what else could be coming up in this episode

Do you think there is a big secret lurking on The Afterparty season 2 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some more updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







