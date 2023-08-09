The Afterparty season 2 episode 7 spoilers: The tale of Ulysses

Following what you see tonight on Apple TV+, things are going to move in an entirely new direction on The Afterparty season 2 episode 7. Are you ready for that?

Well, we don’t think there is any point in waiting before we get to the focus for what is coming up next. We are finally diving more into some other people in Zoe’s family, and that includes the oh-so-mysterious Ulysses. He is a pretty quirky character, and someone who has spent a lot of time in various parts of the world. We know that he is incredibly intelligent and curious, but why would he end up killing Edgar? What is the full story behind his motive here? Well, we hope that the writers are going to make that a little bit clearer here.

To get some more news, go ahead and check out the full season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

Aniq and Danner move the investigation to Danner’s family, starting with her free-spirited uncle. His tale is an epic, global romance.

We should just start by saying this: We love anything that gives John Cho a lot of screen time, and we think that this could be a perfect opportunity to explore all sorts of great stuff with this character. The most important thing worth noting here is that a guy this focused on epic adventure, there is a chance that there could be some things embellished here and there.

After all, remember this — we have certainly seen multiple characters lie about their story already! Don’t we have to assume that we could be seeing something rather similar here?

Are other members of Zoe’s family coming up?

Given what the synopsis says, it feels like there’s a good chance of that. Our hope is that we get a big-time spotlight on Ken Jeong as Feng soon, given that he has been on top of our own personal suspect board for a rather long time now.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

