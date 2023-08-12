When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 3: ‘Oh, Baby’ expectations

For those who are unaware When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 3 is coming to Hallmark Channel this weekend — want to know more about it?

Well, for starters we should note here that the title is “Oh, Baby,” which is pretty significant just from the basis of what is at the center of the story. While there are a number of interesting events that you will be able to see transpire from start to finish here, Rosemary’s baby shower is going to be a focal point for much of the story. This is something that Elizabeth is working to plan in secret for her friend; after all, she is aware of the fact that it can be really hard to give someone a big surprise and that’s a fun thing to play out.

Does Erin Krakow’s character have some other things on her plate? Sure! It is important to remember here that she and Lucas are still preparing to get married, and all of Hope Valley in particular has to brace for significant change. The presence of the hot springs in the community will lead to an influx of tourists, which is both a good and bad thing.

After all, in episode and the rest of the season, you can prepare for everyone to wrestle with what is a pretty difficult debate. From one vantage point, these are people who have to contend with more people around and what that means to the world that they’ve created. Yet, they need these people — remember that Hope Valley was struggling financially before the springs were discovered.

As per usual, prepare to get a mixture of emotions and fun storylines throughout the episode — and remember that there is still more good stuff coming after the fact.

