Justified: City Primeval season 1 finale: A shocking end ahead?

We are honestly not that far away from the Justified: City Primeval season 1 finale at this point, and we imagine it will be big.

How big? Well, we know that from the start, the Timothy Olyphant revival was billed as a limited series. That means that one way or another, we will probably get a conclusion to Raylan’s time in Detroit. There could be major deaths, arrests, and who knows what else. Could we even have a jaw-dropper or two? We certainly hope for it.

Just in case you want another reason to be super-stoked about what could be coming up next, why not turn to Timothy Olyphant himself? Here is just some of what he had to say in an interview with The Daily Beast, recorded prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike:

I had nothing to do with that ending. Dave Andron, Michael Dinner and the gang—that was their baby. I simply said, f— yeah, go for it.

But I admit, though—the first time I watched it, I was really shocked. [laughs] And I knew it was coming! It was so strange and wild to see that ending. I honestly told them, because it kept bugging me for days, I kept thinking, wow! You can’t do that ending if you don’t deliver everything prior, you know? That ending doesn’t work. So I was like, guys, it’s a bold idea! [laughs] As far as I’m concerned, they pulled it off. And everything that precedes the ending holds up.

We don’t think a guy like Olyphant would throw out some quotes like that on a whim; because of that, we are even more excited at this point about what lies ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

