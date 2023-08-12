Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 5 video: Kaitlyn’s orders

As so many of you know at this point Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 5 is coming to Paramount+ this weekend, and there is a lot on the line.

For Cruz, we know that she will be tasked with another dangerous mission connected to what she has already done, and it is basically the sort of thing where one wrong move could take her out. (Also, there is another fear in here that it could lead to their target getting away.) Meanwhile, we can also say now that Joe is facing some tough orders of her own from Nicole Kidman’s character of Kaitlyn, who wants a job done … but also has a pretty specific way in which she wants to see that happen.

If you head over to TVLine, you can see a sneak peek for this upcoming episode that outlines the situation further — but beyond just that, what will happen if Joe and her team don’t follow through on what is asked. To put it bluntly, they could be hung out to dry. This is another reminder of the super-risky nature of the team’s work, and also what happens any time you step out in the field.

After all, we do think that Kaitlyn and Joe want the same result when the dust settles; the real difference here comes down mostly to who is left standing on the other side. Kaitlyn is in a position where she can play a little bit more of a political game.

Sure, there could be some politics over the course of episode 5, but we are also expecting plenty of action. Isn’t that what this show is really known for through its first handful of episodes? It has shown itself to be pretty darn relentless at the end of the day…

