Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 5: The biggest one yet?

As so many of you more than likely know at this point, Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 5 is set to be all sorts of intense. How can it not? We are talking here about one of the most important installments so far, and certainly one where Cruz has a sense of personal jeopardy like never before.

After all, Joe and others are going to realize that despite her issues out in the field, she’s still more able to get them a high-value target than almost anyone else. This is something that you can’t ignore, and that could throw her into a life-or-death situation.

No matter the circumstances around all of this, you can argue that Cruz would always have a hard time making it out of this situation okay. Here, however, you are adding in here another variable that is absolutely quite worrisome: The oh-so-simple fact that Joe may be understandably distracted. That’s what happens when you have a situation like the car accident that was featured on this past episode.

Will everything turn out okay? Well, define “okay.” Shows under the Taylor Sheridan umbrella are sometimes complicated, at least in the sense that you’ve got good people, bad people, and a whole lot of people in the middle. Some hard lessons can be learned and yet, we do tend to think that Cruz and Joe both are going to make it out of this episode okay.

After all, why wouldn’t they? All things considered, it is important to remember for a moment that Joe and Cruz will more than likely survive, largely because we do think the two of them represent the core of what this series is largely about. As for everyone else, is that where things could become more murky?

