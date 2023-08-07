Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 5: A blown cover!

As we get prepared to see Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 5 on Paramount+ this weekend, a couple of things are worth discussing.

So where do we start? First and foremost, with the notion that Cruz, despite what has already happened with her, is still going to be thrown back into the fire. It is clear that she is pretty green and new to the operation and with that, it is a big risk to put her back out in the field.

However, at the same time, what other choice does Joe and the rest of the team have? She’s closer to getting an “in” than a number of other people have in recent history and because of that, there is a real desire to take advantage of what looks to be an interesting opportunity.

If you do want to learn a little bit more news about the future here (and proof that this opportunity may fall apart), just check out the Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

Joe and Neal tend to Kate. Westfield and Kaitlyn deploy Joe’s team. Cruz’s cover may be blown.

Is there good evidence in here that the opportunity failing has a thing or two to do with Joe being distracted? We get the argument, but her daughter nearly died! We don’t think anyone can blame her if she is. We just tend to think that at this point in the season, it makes sense for everything to be at peak messiness. After all, we really should be unsure as for whether or not Cruz is going to get out alive. It raises the stakes!

Also, there is still no season 2 of Special Ops: Lioness and when you consider that alone, it does make the future all the more mysterious and inherently exciting. Taylor Sheridan has shown over time that he has no issue killing off characters…

(Photo: Paramount+.)

