Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We don’t think that we are giving anyone some breaking news here when we say that we would love to get more of the show and soon. Just think of all the parodies that we are missing! Also, just consider the fact that it has been a solid three and a half months since the sketch show was last on. It was one of the first scripted series to shut down amidst the WGA strike, which has now gone on for more than 100 days. Also, the actors of SAG-AFTRA have since also joined them on the picket lines.

So where do things stand at present entering tonight? Well, here is the bad news: There is no episode on the air … still. There also won’t be one until at least the fall.

Is there good news on the WGA strike front? Well, that depends on how you define “good news.” We are at least aware of the fact that negotiations are going to happen between them and the studios and streaming services next week, but that does not guarantee that a deal is going to be made. Still this is the most substantial progress that we have seen since everything began back at the start of May.

Just like SNL was one of the first shows to shut down, it could also be one of the first shows to resume once the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are over. Theoretically, we could get it back at some point in October!

With that being said, we don’t want to be someone who throws out there anything that inflates expectations, mostly because there are still so many things that can go wrong and we don’t want to be in the business of providing some false hope. Let’s just cross our fingers that the writers and actors are paid what they deserve.

When do you think that we will see Saturday Night Live return to NBC?

