Winning Time season 2 episode 2 video: Magic’s recovery

In just a couple of days you are going to have a chance to see Winning Time season 2 episode 2 over on HBO. Are you ready for what’s next?

Well, much to the surprise of no one, at the center of this installment is going to be some notion of recovery for one Magic Johnson. He has been eager to get back out there with the rest of the Lakers, but here is the problem: His body has been holding him back. He wants to believe that he is healthier than he really is. Some of it is physical, whereas some other parts of it are psychological.

If you head over to TVLine, you can see a sneak preview for what lies ahead here that features, at its core, some pretty darn important stuff with Magic and Pat Riley at the center of it. Riley is the sort of person who can give Earvin tough-love and not have it feel fake. He played in the past, and we obviously know that he goes on to be one of the best coaches and executives in the history of the league. He understands that if Magic goes back out there, he has to be magic — anything less than that is just going to feel inauthentic and nothing close to what he really should be.

We obviously know that the star player is going to get there, mostly because we know history. We don’t even have to be some expert to figure some of this out. The primary thing that we are actually excited about here comes down to the process, and the opportunity to see how the storytellers here are able to adequately connect the dots from point A to point B.

