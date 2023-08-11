Hijack season 2 theory: Sam Nelson’s new career?

We recognize (still) that there is no formal Hijack season 2 renewal over at Apple TV+ — but do you think that is going to stop us from wanting it? The Idris Elba drama was incredibly popular, and we do think personally it is a matter of time before we do hear a little bit more news about the next chapter. It may not come until after the SAG-AFTRA / WGA strikes, but that is something to keep your eyes peeled on for now.

One of the big challenges, of course, is how exactly we would see a show like Hijack continue given that Elba’s Sam Nelson can’t just get on another airplane moving forward. You can’t do the same thing time and time again! However, is there still a creative way that this story could move forward? At the very least, we do think there is room to talk more about this now…

Ultimately, let’s consider this: After Sam did manage to get a lot of the passengers on the ground safely, does he stay as a corporate negotiator? Is it possible that he becomes a hostage negotiation specialist or someone else who handles crises like this? It would take away somewhat of his everyman quality but at this point, we would say that he has lost that already. We think he could be someone called in to handle extremely difficult situations moving forward. His methods are unconventional, but he can produce some results.

One thing we do feel confident in is that Elba and the Hijack team aren’t going to continue the show without a plan, and it may just be a way to both evolve this character without just turning him into John Luther. An evolution of his career feels, at least for now, like the most natural place to go.

