Hijack season 2 premiere date: If renewed, when could we see it?

We should of course preface this Hijack article by noting that as of right now, there is no confirmed season 2. It may or may not happen. While in terms of commercial success it feels like a no-brainer, it really comes down to the creative.

Can you argue that the show is a popcorn thriller that you can suspend belief with to a certain extent? Sure, but we do get the sense that the team behind-the-scenes want the show to be somewhat realistic. They can’t just throw Sam Nelson on a cruise ship in season 2 and call it a day.

With all of this in mind, we tend to think that the next several months will be spent with the whole team trying to figure out what the best way is to push the story forward. There may not be a lot of progress until we get to the other side of the SAG-AFTRA and the WGA strikes. This is something that we’re at least prepared for at the time of this writing.

When you think about all of the metaphorical hurdles that do need to be jumped through at the moment, it is fairly easy to understand why we will probably be waiting until at least 2025 to see a second season back on Apple TV+ — if that. Beyond just the story concerns, remember that Idris Elba is a rather busy man. While we don’t think a show like this takes an extremely long period of time to make, it does need to be made well! We hope that moving forward, we actually have many more seasons of this show — it was one of the breakout hits of the summer, and it could hold this spot for many years moving forward.

