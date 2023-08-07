Hijack season 2: Will it have more episodes than season 1?

Before we get too deep into this particular discussion on Hijack season 2, we should note that at present, there isn’t any official word on whether or not it is going to happen over at Apple TV+. Sure, we are hopeful, but that’s not a guarantee.

For the record, we tend to think the streamer is going to want one. It really comes down to if there is another great idea and if Idris Elba is open to return, and we’re not sure any of this will be confirmed for months — likely after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are over.

While we do deal with this wait, let’s talk about one pretty important question: Whether or not a hypothetical season 2 could have more episodes than season 1. You can make an argument for it, mostly because season 1 went by so quickly and it moved at a fairly rapid pace. Why wouldn’t we have a chance to get more and understand even more about the core characters the next go-around?

Well, the reality is that we’ll be lucky to get seven episodes again, and for a number of reasons. First of all, the episode count will be dependent on the story, and if the show goes real-time ahead, it may be hard to think of any specific crisis that lasts longer than the seven hours, more or less, we got here. Also, remember that Hijack may continue the British TV tradition of having shorter overall seasons. That’s something that most of Elba’s products have had from the very beginning; Luther was never a show that lasted for a single season for that long and now, he’s moved that more into movies.

Ultimately, we are fine with whatever the episode count is — we just know that we want more! It is hard not to after all the great stuff that we’ve had a chance to witness here from this go-around.

