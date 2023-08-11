Only Murders in the Building season 3: Did Cliff kill Ben Glenroy?

One of the most entertaining things about Only Murders in the Building season 3 is fundamentally rather simple: The theories that emerge! In this case, there may be more suspects than ever before when it comes to our victim in question in Ben Glenroy.

So how much can we say here? Well, let’s just say quite a bit! Take, for starters, the fact that someone attempted to kill him before he actually died in the Arconia. Was it the same person twice? Another consideration here is of course the motive. Was this murder financial in nature, or personal?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

The person we really want to focus on here is someone who we would actually consider to be more of an under-the-radar candidate for the killer in Cliff.

Who is he? Well, we can make that rather simple for the time being — this is Donna’s son and a first-time producer who was brought on for Death Rattle. Clearly, he is getting a chance to learn the ropes with a big production but it does beg the following question: Does he really want the job? Does he see no other way?

It is possible that over the production, Cliff grows to hate Ben Glenroy for his antics and his demands. Also, it is equally possible that he may realize over time that the play just isn’t good. Because of that, he could learn that there is an insurance policy on the play. Does this open the door for him trying to pocket some money and move on?

Here is the big problem if there is only one killer: They didn’t have a chance to plot out the second death. That is going to make things all the more messy.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the next Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode

Who do you think is responsible for Ben’s death on Only Murders in the Building season 3?

Have any great theories? Share right now in the comments comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates you will not want to miss.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







