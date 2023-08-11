Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3: More unique episodes?

We certainly know at this point that we are getting a Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 on Paramount+ at some point. Will we be waiting a while to get it? Unfortunately, yes.

Luckily, we are at least happy to have a better sense of what could be coming amidst the wait. Remember for a moment here that due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, a lot of early plans are going to be pushed back a certain amount of time. We have to be prepared for that. (Also, pay the writers and actors what they deserve!)

While it is far too early to have any specifics, we can at least say that there are some early plans to do more unique stories — think similar to the Lower Decks crossover or the musical episode. Speaking to TV Insider, here is what executive producer Akiva Goldsman had to say on the subject:

Well, it’s interesting because out of the box is definitely a way of perceiving it, but for us, we just love moving through genre. So we have an insatiable thirst to try the thing we haven’t tried in terms of genre because it lets you see the characters differently and because we’ve somehow stumbled into this show that lets you do that. So there are definitely more boxes to come to be outside of.

Hopefully, we will start to get at least a little more news on what the future holds on Strange New Worlds season 3 over the course of the next several months. We do hope that there’s a chance for the writers, after the strike, to get incredibly creative and have a lot of fun with this enormous canvas. We think that this show, perhaps more than any other on Paramount+, really captures the soul and spirit of imagination that this franchise is all about.

