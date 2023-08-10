Only Murders in the Building season 3: A Paul Rudd Easter egg!

We’re sure that so many of you love Only Murders in the Building season 3 already, but here’s another reason to be smiling from ear to ear at this point! As it turns out, there was a small Easter egg within episode 2 that dives into a part of Paul Rudd’s past we weren’t even aware of.

As so many of you know, Rudd has been in the entertainment game for decades, appearing in hit after hit and somehow barely aging most of the way. It feels like he’s been a celebrity forever and yet, everyone has to start somewhere, right?

Well, during episode 2 we learn a lot about “security guard” Gregg, who actually turns out to be a stalker and collector of various Ben Glenroy memorabilia. We get a chance to see a good bit of it in the episode, and one particular item of note is a doll figure named “Ben Glenroy: Bat Mitzvah DJ.” This is a reference to Rudd himself, who used to work in such a role before he made it big. There is footage of him in the role on YouTube, and the yellow jacket he wears is pretty similar to the one on the action figure. (Kudos to Mashable for the find.)

It is unclear if this is something suggested to Rudd by the props department or an idea he brought to the table himself, but we do find it pretty endearing that he is willing to reference this part of his past. Granted, just about everything related to Paul Rudd is endearing, and that is a part of what makes it so strange that he is playing such an unlikable guy on this show. There are so many already who seem to have a motive for wanting Ben to die!

