The Afterparty season 2 episode 7: Is Zoe in big trouble?

We know that The Afterparty season 2 episode 7 is going to put the focus on Ulysses, the “Funcle” of Zoe and Grace who likely has his fair share of secrets. Did he kill Edgar? Anything is possible, but at the moment it is hard to figure out a precise motive that he’d have for the crime.

So while our attention is going to be cast on him, unfortunately another character in Zoe is going to be casting some undue attention on herself. Why? Well, consider herself a little too ambitious in her pursuit of answers.

At the end of episode 6, the character went right into Edgar’s room (with the body still lying there!) and retrieved the teapot. Why? Well, it is a way to get a little bit of evidence on how he may have been poisoned, and this could help to point everyone in the right direction. However, she’s also now got her fingerprints all over it, and she is hardly an objective person at this point. If she learns that one of her family members is responsible, how will she handle that? What will she do? These are not questions that we want to be thinking about, but they are also pretty darn unavoidable at this point.

Of course, we don’t think that Zoe is guilty of anything here — she wanted Grace to be happy and while she had reservations about Edgar, she didn’t want to stand in the way of anything. The trouble that could come for her moving forward is that Edgar’s family could be looking for someone to blame, and she is not making things easy on herself at this point.

Is there a chance that we’ve already seen the full story of the murderer — or, at least their version of the story? Sure. Remember that Hannah and Grace had more going on than what they admitted to Aniq and Danner; you have to be suspicious of that…

Do you think Zoe will find herself in hot water entering The Afterparty season 2 episode 7?

